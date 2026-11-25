Manchester City are without a win in four Premier League games after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham at the Etihad, a result that followed three straight league defeats. Former City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips believes the old weakness in transition is hurting Enzo Maresca's side, but insists that as long as Erling Haaland is on the pitch, City will always have a chance.

Fulham went ahead through Rodrigo Muniz's early strike, and although Elliot Anderson's second-half equaliser ended City's losing run, the boos at full time showed how quickly the mood has turned around at the club.

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City's last league win after a very promising start still dates to October 17th when Maresca's side beat newly promoted Ipswich 3-2. That form carried to the Champions League where they drew 2-2 with Napoli on Tuesday.

Man City's recent form Flashscore

For Wright-Phillips, the root of the problem is nothing new. "Manchester City have always been susceptible to the counter-attack, or when people catch them in transition. I think it's still the same now, and it might be a little bit more so, because City this season under Enzo are a bit more expansive and entertaining," he told Flashscore on behalf of kwiff.

"I wouldn't necessarily say gung-ho, but they want the wingers to get the ball, dribble and open chances up, and they play that high up the pitch. Good enough teams in the Premier League can keep the ball, hit you in transition and hurt you, as we saw Fulham do at the weekend."

The former England international pointed to the ruthlessness of the division as a key factor in City's recent results.

"I think that (Muniz's goal) was Fulham's only clear-cut chance at the time, and they took it. That's where the level of the Premier League is. It's brutal at the minute. One good chance, and that's all it takes."

Yet Wright-Phillips does not believe the fix is complicated. "In terms of City, if they can shore up the defence a little bit, I don't think they'll have that many problems because they do create chances."

"You have to put respect on the Premier League in terms of the quality it produces, so they know what they need to get better at. There might be people like me and other pundits saying it, but I can assure you that they know."

The biggest reason for optimism, in his view, is the man leading the line.

"With the amount of strikers I've seen through my career lifetime, I've never seen anyone finish the way Haaland does, where he can be out the game for 70 minutes and come off the pitch with a hat-trick," he said.

"It's not a normal way strikers play. They normally try and find a way into the game; he can just maintain that level of concentration. So for me, City are always in with a chance because him scoring lifts a lot of other people as well."

Blocking out the noise

Off the pitch, uncertainty continues to hang over the club. City have been found guilty on more than 100 charges of financial breaches, and the verdict on the club's future is fast approaching. Wright-Phillips believes that players will react to the speculation in different ways.

"Each player in that situation is always going to be very different in the way they handle it. There will be some players who it will just be noise to, and there will be some players it might be in the back of their mind," he explained.

But he has no doubts about the mentality inside the dressing room. "Knowing the ones I know in that squad, when they put on that kit and walk over that white line, they don't want to do anything but win. Conceding a goal frustrates them."

And he is convinced the players are fully aware of what needs to improve.