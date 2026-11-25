Erling Haaland says Manchester City weren't good enough after their poor performance against Napoli.

City have now conceded in 10 consecutive matches in all competitions, their worst run since December 2019, after allowing the Italian side to grab two goals at the Etihad.

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Enzo Maresca's side won their opening seven Premier League matches but have since suffered a major slump in recent weeks as the side continues to falter in Europe and drop out of the title race.

City had just one point from their last four league matches, before the Napoli draw added to their frustrations and speaking after the game, Haaland looked downbeat and distraught as his side continue to look nothing like their usual selves.

"We tried to push but we couldn't. It's not good enough. We let them in too easily and were unable to control or attack the game as we want. Football can be so difficult and easy. When you win games everything is easy and you know exactly what to do, when you don't win you start to question everything. The perfect thing would be to don't think, but it's difficult in these moments.

"We have so much quality. It's about getting that quality out of every single player. We have to regroup to stay positive and bring the energy on the pitch.

"We go to the champions next. The most difficult game of the season. We need a top, top performance."

City have struggled when opponents match them physically and aggressively and questions have been raised about their midfield investment when their defence is so weak.

Maresca has urged patience, arguing that City are adjusting to a new era following Pep Guardiola's departure after a decade in charge. However, he will have to sort his side out soon or calls for him to be sacked may crop up as City look far from lifting silverware this season.

City now travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, and a defeat at the Emirates Stadium would leave them nine points behind Mikel Arteta’s men.