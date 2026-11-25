Rayan Ait-Nouri's lack of opportunities under Enzo Maresca could push him towards a January exit, with sources confirming Juventus are likely to emerge as a serious potential destination.

The Algeria international has found himself on the fringes at Manchester City since Maresca took charge at the Etihad Stadium, with opportunities extremely difficult to come by.

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Ait-Nouri has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season and has been restricted to two brief appearances in the Champions League. On Tuesday, he was an unused substitute in a 2-2 draw with Napoli.

For a player who needs regular football, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

Juventus are among the clubs monitoring his circumstances closely, and sources believe there is a reasonably strong possibility they will make an approach to explore a deal.

Their preferred route would be a loan, potentially offering Ait-Nouri the opportunity to get his career moving again without requiring an immediate permanent commitment.

Juve were among the clubs to have taken a serious interest earlier this year, when Manchester United also made enquiries about his availability. AC Milan have kept an eye on developments, too, while Barcelona are being linked with a loan move.

However, any negotiations are likely to involve some difficult conversations.

City are cautious about allowing players to leave at a time when they remain focused on maintaining the strength and depth of their squad - particularly with the punishment of Premier League charges looming if their appeal is unsuccessful.