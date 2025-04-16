Foley planning face-to-face Iraola talks over new Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley plans to open new contract talks with manager Andoni Iraola in a face-to-face meeting.

BBC Sport says Foley is flying to England from the USA to meet with Iraola about extending his current deal. The American is due to arrive before the weekend and plans to attend the clash with Crystal Palace.

Foley is making the move amid rumours of interest from Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Iraola's current deal runs to 2026 after penning a 12-month extension last May. The Spaniard arrived from Rayo Vallecano in 2023.

Dean Court sources are confident of Iraola's commitment, despite the rumours around Real Madrid and particularly Tottenham.