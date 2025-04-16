Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid

Foley planning face-to-face Iraola talks over new Bournemouth deal

Paul Vegas
Foley planning face-to-face Iraola talks over new Bournemouth deal
Foley planning face-to-face Iraola talks over new Bournemouth dealAction Plus
Bournemouth owner Bill Foley plans to open new contract talks with manager Andoni Iraola in a face-to-face meeting.

BBC Sport says Foley is flying to England from the USA to meet with Iraola about extending his current deal. The American is due to arrive before the weekend and plans to attend the clash with Crystal Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Foley is making the move amid rumours of interest from Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Iraola's current deal runs to 2026 after penning a 12-month extension last May. The Spaniard arrived from Rayo Vallecano in 2023.

Dean Court sources are confident of Iraola's commitment, despite the rumours around Real Madrid and particularly Tottenham.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIraola AndoniBournemouthReal MadridTottenhamRayo VallecanoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Iraola set to commit his future to Bournemouth despite links to replace Postecoglou
REVEALED: Three Prem managers on shortlist for Spurs chairman Levy
Bournemouth boss Iraola weighs up Huijsen, Kepa futures