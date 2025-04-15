Iraola set to commit his future to Bournemouth despite links to replace Postecoglou

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is reportedly set to extend his future at the club despite links suggesting he will replace Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

This is according to The Telegraph, who state that the Spanish head coach is ready to commit his future to the Cherries. Iraola is the outstanding candidate as things stand following an impressive season with Bournemouth as they currently sit 10th in the Premier League and it seems like he wants to stay and build on the project he has created.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola is on a list of well-known names such as Fulham boss Marco Silva, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Brentford’s Thomas Frank who could replace Postecoglou, who has led his side to 15th position in the Premier League. Reports also suggest that Postecoglou could be sacked even if he wins the Europa League this season,n which only helps reports suggesting multiple replacements.

Spurs on course for their worst-ever Premier League season and are in need of new leadership ahead of the new season, which could come if owner Daniel Levy pushes for a manager who has experience in the league whilst also working on a tighter budget.

Postecoglou spoke to reporters in recent months about his project at Tottenham and how he will keep trying to make it work even if the club is slowly falling apart around him.

“I came to this club with a clear purpose and vision of what the club needed and what I could offer,” he said recently when addressing the pressure he’s under. “That is to change the way the team plays, to obviously rejuvenate the squad because it was a squad that was coming towards the end of a cycle and to bring success.

“As long as I’m in this position, that’s always my focus, irrespective of whatever noise there is or what there may or not be in the future. I don’t see that that should diminish my burning ambition, my desire and my determination to make that happen.”