Fofana has pulled out of the France squad due to fitness issues

Chelsea centre half Wesley Fofana has pulled out of the France squad this week.

The defender is not willing to risk his fitness and won’t be involved in games against Italy and Belgium.

Per the French FA, coach Didier Deschamps and Fofana had a conversation about his fitness.

The player believes that rest is what he needs at present, after a long layoff last term.

A statement read: "After an exchange with Didier Deschamps, Wesley Fofana will finally remain at Chelsea's disposal and take advantage of the international break to follow a treatment protocol, linked to the injuries which kept him away from the pitch for a long time last season.

"Loic Badé (FC Seville) is called up for the first time to replace him."

