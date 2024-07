Chelsea defender Fofana: I studied everything about Drogba

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana admits Blues legend Didier Drogba was an inspiration growing up.

Fofana followed Drogba as he left Olympique Marseille for Chelsea back in 2004.

He recalled to Chelsea's website: "I started to like Chelsea because of a man: Didier Drogba.

"I played as a striker as a child, just to be like Didier Drogba. I went to Marseille matches just to see him.

"I would sit and watch YouTube videos for hours just to be able to learn from him.”