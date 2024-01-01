Chelsea captain James admits Enzo return "could be a problem"

Chelsea captain Reece James admits Enzo Fernandez has created problems inside the dressing room.

Enzo has apologised privately and publicly for posting an Argentina Copa America celebration song sung by the players disparaging the family backgrounds of France's players. Wesley Fofana accused his Chelsea teammate soon after of racism.

James, asked in the US if the situation will cause problems, said, "Of course.

"There's always the factor where it doesn't sit right with people when there could be a problem.

"But until the day comes where everyone's together and in a room together, I don't know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly and we can move forward with the season."

Speaking to ESPN, James added: "I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were in different time zones.

"Just a general chat really. His views on what happened and him trying to explain his situation and how things happened.

"It's a really difficult situation. There's no room for racism or discrimination in football.

"I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he'd done wrong and apologised to his team-mates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended.

"I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation."