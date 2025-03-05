Fleischer returns to Ipswich after just one month on loan at Heybridge Swifts

Tribal Football
Fleischer returns to Ipswich after suffering a season ending injury at Heybridge Swifts

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Alan Fleischer joined Heybridge Swifts on loan in the January transfer window but will now return after picking up a season ending injury.

Fleischer joined the Essex side at the start of January and made eight appearances but after picking up an ankle injury in Saturday’s 3-3 home draw with Redbridge he revealed that his season is over. 

“Unfortunately that’s the end of my loan after an injury last Saturday that will keep me out until the rest of the season,” Fleischer wrote on social media. 

 “I want to thank Heybridge Swifts for having me and allowing me this opportunity in my career. Thank you to everyone at the club for helping me feel welcome.” 

The 17 year old has been with Town since he the U’9s level and will be bitterly disappointed that his time away from the club in which he hoped to develop with regular game time has been cut short. 

