Bayern Munich plan sales to fund bid for Chelsea attacker Nkunku

Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku is on Bayern Munich's radar ahead of the summer market.

Sky Deutschland says Bayern intend to make a raft of player sales at the end of the season to fund plans to make two attacking additions.

Nkunku and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens are the two players Bayern are targeting.

France international Nkunku is in his second season at Chelsea and appears out of the plans of manager Enzo Maresca.

Nkunku has played 32 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists. However, he isn't regarded as a first-choice for Maresca.

Bayern have made available Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Bryan Zaragoza. Joao Palhinha and Raphael Guerreiro could also be allowed to leave.