Emery plays down Villa thrashing by Crew: Buendia the best news

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery shrugged off their preseason friendly defeat to Columbus Crew.

Villa were hammered 4-1 by the MLS outfit, but Emery was simply happy seeing Emi Buendia return to action after missing last season with knee injury.

“The best news is his comeback,” said Emery. “Emiliano Buendía’s comeback after one year.

“We are happy with his return and we have to work now with him trying to get the best of him progressively.

“The first 30 minutes he played, really, is fantastic for us and for the team.”

On the game, Emery said: “We’re in pre-season and we played against a team who were very focused and played very well.

“And they pressed us in some moments.

“Even when we were playing in control of the game and creating chances, their transition was good and they deserved to win.

“But we are working now for our structure again, trying to get better with the players we add in this season.

“And with the tactical work, mixing players, we are doing it.

“Of course, the result is not good but, for us, now the result is not the most important.

“Most important is to build a team, get information about the players and this was the first match for some players, and they played well. Even losing, they played well.

“Onana and Maatsen, Dobbin, the goal scored by Archer was important as well.

“I am happy with the work we are doing. Of course, we want to be competitive, even in pre-season and not concede a result like this.”