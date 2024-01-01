Buendia returns with double in EFL Trophy win

Buendia returns for Villa with impressive double in EFL Trophy win

Emiliano Buendia scored twice on his competitive return from a year out through injury as Aston Villa Under-21s overcame Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Argentine midfielder captained a Villa side that also contained Ross Barkley as they grabbed a last-gasp winner through Kyrie Pierre to earn their first win in their group which also includes Bolton Wanderers and Barrow.

Barkley fired in a cross to Buendia that he volleyed home before adding another just before the break to make it 2-0 at half time.

The hosts fought back in the second half with goals from Ronan Coughlan and Mipo Oduebeko but Pierre’s strike rounded off a hectic night for both sides.

Unai Emery would have been very pleased with his first team stars putting in excellent performances as both players look to make it back into the first team.

Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam spoke about Buendia’s first goal and how great it is for his side to face such top-quality opposition.

“We were planning the way we played then they bring a couple of first team players and it was a brilliant opportunity for our lads to go and play against that level and that quality. You saw at times the quality that they have. We didn’t expect them to bring in Buendia, Barkley, Ramsey, so fair play to Aston Villa for that. It was great challenge for the kids making their debuts.

“It was a surprise, that’s the good thing, as a former player it’s a game you can get involved in, it’s an opportunity for their manager to see the quality they have the international boys that are not away, it was brilliant for our players to come up against that top level.

“You saw that with the goals that they scored and the first one is a world class effort. It was an unbelievable finish. Our lads went 2-0 down but they stuck at it and got rewards. A little bit of tiredness comes in at the end and we lose the game 3-2.”