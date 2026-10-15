Flashscore sources: Premier League trio scouting Feyenoord talent Hadj Moussa

Anis Hadj Moussa is emerging as a potential Premier League target for 2027, with Brighton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all keeping tabs on the Feyenoord winger.

The Feyenoord winger continues to attract growing attention across Europe ahead of a potential move in 2027 after an impressive start to the season.

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Hadj Moussa has contributed six goals and two assists across nine appearances in domestic and Champions League action, establishing himself as one of the standout performers in a Feyenoord side sitting top of the Eredivisie.

His latest impression came against Como on Wednesday night as the Algeria international, 24, underlined his quality with a well-taken goal.

Hadj Moussa's league stats Flashscore

Sources say scouts from across Europe have been watching his performances closely as Feyenoord enjoy a strong spell of form.

His form is beginning to make a significant impression on clubs assessing attacking options for the longer term, with the possibility of a move in 2027 emerging as a serious narrative.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have also been monitoring the winger across this year, although several other clubs from Europe's top leagues have also been assessing his development.

Brighton are understood to now be among those keeping a close eye on his development. The Seagulls have built a reputation for identifying talent in the Dutch market and recruiting players whose technical quality and potential fit their evolving squad.

Hadj Moussa's performances have put him firmly on their radar, with his ability to make an impact in the final third offering an attractive profile for a club that continues to look for value and upside in the transfer market.

Feyenoord are currently top of the league and under no immediate pressure to sell. Hadj Moussa is contracted until 2030, giving the Dutch club a strong negotiating position should formal approaches arrive.

However, they are aware that his performances are attracting attention and that maintaining his current level could make him an increasingly prominent name in the next transfer cycle.