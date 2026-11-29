Como playmaker Nico Paz is set to be the transfer story of 2027 with a host of clubs eyeing up offers for the Argentina international.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form for Cesc Fabregas' side so far this season, with six goals and eight assists, and a starring role in the UEFA Europa League.

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Manchester United are tracking him as an option, either in January or next summer, with Mauricio Pochettino aiming to make a statement signing at Old Trafford.

However, Paz's situation at Como is complicated, after they reached a formal agreement with Real Madrid to extend his stay in Italy for the 2026/27 campaign.

That deal removed previous buyback clauses in place, as Como paid Los Blancos €60 million, but Real Madrid still hold an updated €80 million option to bring him back to the Spanish capital.

Paz himself is rumoured to be unwilling to return to Madrid, amid concerns over his role under Jose Mourinho, and Barcelona could now enter the race, as per El Nacional.

La Blaugrana and United would both be quoted closer to €100 million for a deal with Fabregas under no pressure to sell his star asset.