Flamengo in contact with ex-Man Utd attacker Martial

Flamengo have expressed interest in former Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

The France international remains a free agent after coming off contract at United this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting today: "EXCL: Flamengo make contact with former Man United striker Anthony Martial among main options to replace Pedro.

"Following Pedro’s ACL injury, Martial has been approached while he’s considering several options for his future."

Among those options are Lille and AEK Athens.