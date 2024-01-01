Flamengo chasing Man Utd winger Pellistri

Manchester United ace Facundo Pellestri is attracting interest from South America.

The winger has failed to make the grade in Europe, despite several loan moves and first team chances.

Per Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli, Flamengo in Brazil want to sign Pellistri.

The speedy attacker has a style that may be well suited for South American football.

He spent part of last season on loan at Grenada, but failed to impress enough to earn a permanent move.

Pellistri has been a United player since joining from Penarol back in 2020.