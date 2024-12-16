Figo convinced Man City boss Guardiola will fix crisis

Real Madrid great Luis Figo expects Pep Guardiola to find a way out of Manchester City's current form crisis.

City have won just once in 11 games after defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Figo, speaking at a LaLiga function, said of his former Barcelona teammate: "It's football. I don't think Pep has to prove anything because he has won everywhere he has been, he has been the most successful team in recent years, so if he has a less positive streak it has to be overcome.

"Those who understand football know that it can happen, it is a surprise but if the same person always won in football the others would not play, so for me he doesn't have to prove much."

Asked if Rodri was a fair winner of the Ballon d'Or, Figo added: "I think so. At the end of the day, the parameters that define who wins, despite it always being a vote by journalists, you have to give the benevolence of his decision. Anyone who is nominated can win.

"Logically, whoever doesn't win is sad, but I don't think you have to put value on what the winner has done throughout last season."

