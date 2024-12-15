Guardiola: Man City will have to fire me

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk of quitting.

City host Manchester United later today, having won just once in their last ten games.

Asked about his situation, Guardiola said: "They can fire me. It could happen if we continue like this - but leaving now, not a chance.

"If my boss Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) is not happy with me, they can (fire me).

"But I'm not leaving in this position, not a chance. When I feel it's time to leave, I will leave."

