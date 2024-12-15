Guardiola: One reason I would quit Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there is one thing that would convince him to leave the job.

Ahead of today's derby against Manchester United, Guardiola says if he felt his players were no longer absorbing his message it would be the moment he chose to walk away.

Guardiola insisted: “There is one thing when I would say, ‘Pep, you have to think about it’. And that’s when I lose the team.

“When I feel they do not run. When everyone says the manager has lost the team and they don’t follow me.

“In that moment I will not be here for one more minute.

"But at the moment it is there and more than ever I am there — no doubt about that.”

He added: “I don’t know what would have happened with all the players there… with Rodri there, with Phil Foden there, with Oscar Bobb there, with the four central defenders there. I don’t know what position we would be in.

“I can imagine what it would be but I cannot prove it, right? We’d be a better team, everybody knows, but the reality is the complete opposite.

“In the past maybe we would go the whole season and losing seven didn’t happen. But it’s football, it’s life.

“Tell me a month ago, when we were top of the league and unbeaten, we were going to lose seven and I’d say, ‘Are you crazy? It’s not going to happen to my team’.

“But it’s happened — and maybe we are going to lose more. And the reason why is the schedule.

“Rodri played 75 games last season. He won the Euros with Spain, got injured with Spain and came back. Do you feel he was fresh for this year? No.

“As strong as he is, he came back tired. But I needed him against Arsenal, even though he was not at the top.

“Normally when you have a game, the day after is recovery and the ones who didn’t play the day before train.

“But we have seven, eight or nine out. We’re not the best right now because we don’t have the players. We have made a lot of mistakes but we don’t have time. We have to practise, you have to know.

“To be a writer, it’s not necessary to read books, you have to practise to write a novel, unless you are William Shakespeare! After that, you don’t need anything.”

