Feyenoord’s Quilindschy Hartman set for Premier League move

Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman could be on his way to Norwich City

Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman is reportedly on his way to Burnley as the promoted Premier League side prepare a bid for the Dutchman.

The 23-year-old Hartman graduated from the Feyenoord academy before becoming a stalwart in the Rotterdam side's defence. A crushing knee injury - his second significant knee injury since 2021 - kept the left-back sidelined between March 2024 and February 2025 and kept him from potentially making a transfer to Chelsea, who showed interest in the Feyenoord talent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Burnely has recently expressed interest in Hartman, and on Thursday, Voetbal International reported that Hartman took a tour of Burnley's facilities at Barnfield and spoke to manager Scott Parker.

An official bid has not been submitted yet, but the Premier League newcomers have made their interest officially known at Feyenoord. Hartman himself wants to make a move to the Premier League this summer.

Hugo Bueno

Hartman's likely departure has made keeping Hugo Bueno in Rotterdam a priority for Feyenoord. The Spanish left-back from Wolverhampton Wanderers spent the last season on loan in De Kuip and left a good impression.