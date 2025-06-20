Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt sacked by Beerschot after suffering brutal relegation

Dirk Kuyt has been sacked as manager of Belgian side Beerschot after his side were relegated back to the Proximus League.

The ex-Netherlands international had the side them back into the Jupiler Pro League for the first time since 2021-22 but dropped right back down last season as the club finished bottom with just five wins from 36 outings. The club announced his departure on Friday afternoon in what is a brutal blow for the former Liverpool star.

“The club sincerely thanks Kuyt for his dedication, commitment and positive contribution.

“His energy and involvement were a source of inspiration within the group of players.

“We wish him every success in the rest of his coaching career.”

Kuyt is now on the hunt for a new role but Kuyt’s representative Rob Jansen has said the move to Liverpool will not happened despite links already being reported once he was sacked.

“No, it will be a different assistant coach. That would have been great for him,’ Jansen told podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp. “The assistant of Liverpool will be someone else. It would have been great for Dirk. He would have loved to go to Liverpool. Assistant there is of course a serious level.”

In a conversation on Peter Crouch’s podcast earlier this season Kuyt confirmed he turned down Slot’s offer at Alkmaar which he says he regretted as it would have been excellent experience for the Dutchman that may have led to a role on his coaching staff and therefore a return to Anfield.

“I know him very well. I had the opportunity when I retired from football to become his assistant at AZ,” Kuyt said. “I didn’t choose to become his assistant which I regret of course now.

"But when he was at Feyenoord he gave me the opportunity to work a week alongside him to see how he’s training and preparing for a game, so that was really interesting and of course I follow him very closely.”