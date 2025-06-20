DONE DEAL: Wolves sign Celta Vigo attacker Lopez as a replacement for Cunha

Wolves have made their first signing of the summer as they bring in Celta Vigo attacker Fer Lopez.

Wolves agreed a £19.5million deal with Spanish top flight side Celta Vigo over the weekend and now he will join manager Vitor Pereira who was desperate bring in the young forward ahead of the new campaign. This move comes after Matheus Cunha was sold to Manchester United and the Premier League side will be hoping Lopez can bring similar quality to fill his spot.

Speaking to the club website, Lopez admitted that he cannot wait to get started in the Premier League and revealed that striker Jørgen Strand Larsen was the player to convince him to make the move.

“It's an amazing opportunity for my career to play in the Premier League, and I'm very happy. Vitor told me he thought I was a good fit in the squad and when it’s a club like this, you have little to think about. The team did very good when Vitor came and I think he is top, so I'm very excited to be with him.

“Jorgen told me that to play in the Premier League and with a team like Wolves, it's amazing, and that the fans were incredible. He told me that I should come, and that with the gaffer and all the teammates, the style of play was going to be very good. We're going to play good football, attractive football, and I think I can fit in there.

“To finish seventh in La Liga was amazing and in my breakthrough year, I cannot explain with words, because it was everything I had dreamed of. I played at the Bernabeu twice, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – they were the best atmospheres in Spain and now I want to do the same, but in England.”

The striker will not take a long time to adapt to England as he previously spent time through education in Suffolk prior to his return to Spain. Lopez opened up about living in the UK and how it has been his dream to play at Wembley for a long time.

“I think (it will help) a lot, especially with language, because I went there when I was 15, to school in Stowmarket for four months, and it helped me a lot to be without my family. I learned a lot of things, and also a little bit of the English culture, not a lot, but a little.

“I went to a lot of games because my sports coach at the school loved football and we used to train after school ended, him and me one on ones, finishing and things like that. He took me to every possible game we could. I remember watching England versus Croatia in the Nations League at Wembley, and when I walked into the stadium, I was like, ‘Wow, my dream is to play here’, and obviously to play in the Premier League.”