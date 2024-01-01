Bijlow is now a target for a newly promoted Premier League side

Feyenoord keeper Bijlow now a target for newly promoted Premier League side

Netherlands goalkeeper Justin Bijlow could be Premier League bound this summer.

The Feyenoord shot stopper was previously linked with a move to Liverpool.

However, Sky Sports are stating that Bijlow is now a target for newly promoted Southampton.

The Saints want to ensure they have a top keeper in place for the remainder of the season.

They have also been linked with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, who may be available on loan.

Bijlow would have to be a permanent move, but is one that may be within the Saints’ financial capability.