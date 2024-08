Feyenoord goalkeeper Bijlow set for Southampton medical Sunday

Southampton are set to close the signing of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow this weekend.

Bijlow is due on the south coast on Sunday to undergo a Saints medical and sign forms.

De Telegraaf says Feyenoord have accepted an €8m offer from Saints for the keeper.

Bijlow has a contract in Rotterdam until mid-2026.

He will join Southampton as the club's new No1, with Alex McCarthy to drop back to being a backup.