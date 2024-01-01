Tribal Football
Feyenoord forward Paixao: Am I joining Liverpool?
Feyenoord forward Igor Paixao has opened the door to following Arne Slot to Liverpool.

Paixao has been linked with the Reds since the end of last season.

He said: "I only see this on social media.

"(The fans) don't want me to leave Feyenoord, but it doesn't depend on me. Together with my agents and the board of directors we will decide the best path to follow. I’m listening and watching on social media. A lot of people are always tagging me and asking: are you going to Liverpool?

"I don’t know anything, I’m just waiting. But Dutch football is really cool. The intensity is what makes it different."

