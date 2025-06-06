Tribal Football
Feyenoord expect Brentford offer for Milambo

Feyenoord attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo is interesting Brentford.

Bees chiefs see Milambo as a potential replacement for wantaway attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Feyenoord chiefs are aware of Brentford's interest and believe they will come in for Milambo once Mbeumo is sold.

Local reporter Rutger Vinke states Brentford plan to use the cash raised from Mbeumo's sale to part fund their move for Milambo.

The 20 year-old is a Holland U21 international and has a deal to 2027.

 

