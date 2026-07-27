Van de Ven: Tottenham signings show "ambition" as De Zerbi brings "passion" to the club

Micky van de Ven has praised Tottenham's mass summer spend as Roberto De Zerbi revives the club.

Spurs have spent around £237M this summer on the likes of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

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The North London side have also signed Andy Robertson, centre-back Marcos Senesi and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on free transfers on what has been admirable business so far.

After finishing 17th last season, Tottenham are showing real ambition ahead of the new campaign, something Van de Ven says he admires greatly.

"It's really good that you can see the club has made some changes. You can see the club has a new ambition. It's something that's really important for players who have been here for a long time.

"Last season was a stressful season, unacceptable from our side, so to leave all of that behind and go into the new season fresh means a lot."

Praising De Zerbi and the great shift he has brought at Tottenham so far, Van de Ven says he is excited to get going under a new tactical system.

"You can see he has brought a lot of passion into our group, a lot in terms of mentality and passion on the pitch.

"It is something we needed because everybody was a little bit down.

"He brings a lot of good energy and, from pre-season, we have really had the time to bring his football into the team. That's really enjoyable."

Tottenham's spending is comfortably ahead of every other Premier League club this window and they are showing no signs of slowing down as they build a side worthy of Europe.