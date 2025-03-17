Fernandes responds to Keane after Man Utd victory: I'll do it my way

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was left pleased after their win at Leicester City on Sunday.

Fernandes struck as United ran out 3-0 winners on the night.

He later said, "Very pleased and very important to get the job done today.

"We knew it would be difficult and we had to be at our very best level. First half, we committed mistake in the transition, but second half we were better at getting control of the game and getting the goals.

"We can feel that (progress). Against Arsenal we were a little bit more deep on the pitch, we felt they didn't have much upfront in terms of pace.

"I think you can see some progress, but that has to go on and on. We have important games.

"I want to score many goals as I can as it's a big part of my game and I need to assist my teammates. I need to get onto the edge of the box and get goals as it is one of my qualities."

On Rasmus Hojlund scoring, Fernandes said: "It was important for us, as I said for strikers it is about scoring goals. They want to be involved in the main things. They need to feel important and that they're getting onto the scoresheet. For his own feeling it is important to score goals."

The club skipper also responded to criticism from former United captain Roy Keane, stating: "You're talking about Roy Keane, I have a huge respect for Roy Keane.

"One of the best captains the club had. Won basically everything for this club. That's the way he thinks, and I have to respect that. I do things in my own way.

"I respect everyone's opinion from everyone."