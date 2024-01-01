Prem reverse red card for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Tribal Football
Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, will not face a suspension in the Premier League.

Fernandes had been given a red card in their last game, but the club's appeal against his red card was accepted. 

The incident occurred against Tottenham in a 3-0 loss, where Fernandes was sent off for a foul on James Maddison.

Fernandes had been set for a three game ban, but will now be back at the weekend against Aston Villa.

"Never a red card - that is my view," Fernandes told BBC Match of the Day after the game. 

"I agree that it is a foul.

"The referee tried to tell me that as he saw it was a clear contact with the studs. No. I didn't touch him with the studs or even the foot, it was my ankle. It is a clear foul.

"If he wants to give me a yellow because they are going to go on a counter then I agree. But more than that, no. It is not the case."

