Fernandes happy signing new Man Utd contract

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The United captain has penned a new deal to 2027.

Fernandes said: “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

Dan Ashworth, Manchester United sporting director, said: “Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United. He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day.

“Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.”