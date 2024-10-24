Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner

Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle after internal disagreements

Ansser Sadiq
Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle after internal disagreements
Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle after internal disagreementsTribal Football
Everton icon Duncan Ferguson has been sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Scottish minnows are in administration due to suffering a financial crisis over the past few months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ferguson, who had been working for free, stated that he and two of his coaches were let go.

There are still other players and staff employed, but they too may soon learn their fates.

Ferguson told BBC Scotland News he had “always been against administration” and added: “I’ve done the very best I can for my club and for my players.

"I’ve always tried to support my players behind the scenes and they all know that. And that’s the most important thing for me.”

He finished:  “I think the club can stay in the division if they hold onto their players. If not it’s going to be a tough ask.”

Mentions
Ferguson DuncanInvernessEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Everton legend Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caley
Everton veteran Young says to play alongside his son would be a "dream come true"
Everton boss Dyche convinced of McNeil potential after Ipswich performance