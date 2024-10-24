Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle after internal disagreements

Everton icon Duncan Ferguson has been sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Scottish minnows are in administration due to suffering a financial crisis over the past few months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ferguson, who had been working for free, stated that he and two of his coaches were let go.

There are still other players and staff employed, but they too may soon learn their fates.

Ferguson told BBC Scotland News he had “always been against administration” and added: “I’ve done the very best I can for my club and for my players.

"I’ve always tried to support my players behind the scenes and they all know that. And that’s the most important thing for me.”

He finished: “I think the club can stay in the division if they hold onto their players. If not it’s going to be a tough ask.”