Everton boss Dyche convinced of McNeil potential after Ipswich performance

Everton manager Sean Dyche believes there's more to come from his star winger Dwight McNeil.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the Premier League club over the past 6 months.

McNeil has become their key creator, helping them to a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

“I made a change, I felt the technical side of our game wasn't where it should be,” said Dyche post-game.

“I've known Dwight a long time. The defensive side of the game, he's got to learn for that position. But we know his offensive game is very good.

“Trying to find that balance, I speak about it all the time, is the hardest thing in football.

“(Having) enough quality to go forward and open teams up but still the players who can be resolute and work hard enough to make sure you don't open up too much.”

