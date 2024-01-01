Everton veteran Young says to play alongside his son would be a "dream come true"

Young says to play alongside his son would be a "dream come true"

Everton defender Ashley Young admits he wants to play alongside his 18 year old son before he retires.

The top flight veteran, who has made 718 appearances and is playing in the 22nd season of his career, opened up on his hopes to play alongside his son, Tyler Young who currently is with League One club Peterborough United.

Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, the Premier League icon spoke on how he wants to aim for that moment much like NBA star LeBron James.

“I’m hoping and praying that it could be in the next couple of years," he said. "To play alongside him or play against him would be unbelievable.

“Obviously to play alongside my son would be a dream come true. You see LeBron in basketball. I’ve done my homework, it hasn't been done since 1980 I think, which is obviously a long time ago.”

Young spoke on how he thinks his son is ready to play at the highest level and how he tackled him without remorse during a friendly game.

“Every summer we’ll play an 11-a-side game against each other with our friends,” Young said.

“And it’s getting more and more competitive where a lot of his friends will come, mum and dad, my wife, loads of people will come and watch.

“So we were beating them, of course, we beat them every year, but you know when your son looks up to absolutely take you out and I mean, come through the back of me...

"I went up in the air and landed on the ground.

“He stood over me just looking down at me and I didn’t have anything to say. I thought, 'Wow, he’s actually ready, he wants to play'.”