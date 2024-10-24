Tribal Football
Everton legend Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caley
Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has left his position as the head coach of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ferguson was in charge at the League 1 club, but has now moved on due to financial issues.

The Scottish minnows have been put into administration due to a lack of funds to run their operations.

Now they are 12 points adrift at the bottom of the league and staring relegation in the face.

Ferguson confirmed that he had departed in an interview with BBC Scotland News. 

