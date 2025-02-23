Everton captain Tarkowski confronted Maguire after Man Utd penalty call

Everton captain James Tarkowski confronted Harry Maguire after yesterday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The match ended with the two sets of players arguing after an injury-time penalty call for Everton was reversed following VAR's intervention. Maguire had appeared to pull back Ashey Young, though after initially giving the penalty, referee Andy Madley overturned it after VAR called on him to review footage.

The Daily Express says afterwards, Maguire was arguing with Everton players when Tarkowski was heard shouting: “H, you better get out of here now. You s*** yourself!”

Young was also seen arguing with United players, with manager David Moyes saying post-match: "It went against us today.

"I'm not going to complain too much about it but today it just didn't go for us."