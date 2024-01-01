Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony

Manchester United winger Antony could be offered the chance to join Fenerbahce.

The beleaguered forward, who was cleared of domestic abuse in Brazil recently, has struggled to look the part at United.

Now he may have a chance to link up with former United boss Jose Mourinho in Turkey.

According to FotoMac in Turkey, Fener are set to put in a bid to take Antony on loan.

The idea would be to get the transfer over the line before Wednesday night, as that is the Turkish transfer deadline.

Mourinho has made some big signings at Fener, adding the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri, Caglar Soyuncu and Allan Saint-Maximin to his squad.