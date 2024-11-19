Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former captain Harry Maguire is among those who could be let go at Manchester United.

Maguire is out of contract in the summer, with the club set to run the rule over players on big wages.Per The Mirror and other sources, Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Christian Eriksen are among those who may be able to leave as free agents in the summer.

Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia have 18 months left on their deals, but will also be in the shop window.

United are hoping to raise funds through sales to further their limited transfer budget.

The club do have PSR issues with the Premier League and UEFA due to losses over a three-year period.

 

 

