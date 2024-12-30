Man Utd set to lose several key players who are almost out of contract

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Several Manchester United players will be out of contract when the summer window opens.

The Red Devils are not rushing to renew most of those stars, as they may not be part of their long term plans.

Per The Mirror, the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, and Christian Eriksen are all on the chopping block.

Another who is on the verge of his deal running out is young winger Amad Diallo.

However, the club appear much more likely to secure a renewal for the Ivory Coast international.

Diallo has become instrumental to the team under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

