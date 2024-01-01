Tottenham closing on deal for Fenerbahce forward Szymanski

Tribal Football
Tottenham closing deal for Fenerbahce forward Szymanski
Fenerbahce forward Sebastian Szymanski is heading to the Premier League this summer.

Tottenham are said to be the club that are closing in on his signature, per Turkish reports.

Outlet Aslinda claims that Spurs have made a bid worth around £15 million for Szymanski.

The Polish international is ready to say yes to the move, while Fener will not stand in his way.

He will undergo a medical and then sign on the dotted line in the coming weeks.

Szymanski is expected to sign a four-year contract, with a possible club option for a fifth year.

