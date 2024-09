Fenerbahce moving for Wolves captain Lemina

Fenerbahce are moving for Wolves captain Mario Lemina.

With the Turkish transfer window closing on September 13, Fener still have time to add to their squad.

Fanatik says Fener are launching a bid for midfielder Lemina.

Fener hope to tempt Wolves into selling with an offer of €10m.

The Turks are making their move with Lemina inside the final 12 months of his current deal.