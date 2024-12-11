Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: Pep and I love eachother

Former Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called for justice.

The Portuguese was speaking about the Premier League’s 120+ charges against Manchester City.

The Premier League’s four times in a row champions are facing the possibility of serious fines and points deductions for repeated financial breaches over a period of more than a decade.

City boss Pep Guardiola said recently about Mourinho: "Maybe we are similar, but he won three and I won six."

That provoked Mourinho into an initial response: "I want to win, but I want to win cleanly and fairly. If I can’t win cleanly, I’d rather lose. He won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly. I don’t want to win by dealing with 115 cases."

"Pep and I worked together for three years, we know we love each other," added Fenerbahce coach Mourinho, per Turkish outlet Fanatik.

"It is not true that I want them to be relegated, what is true is that I want justice. Small teams can sometimes be penalised by FFP when they exceed their limits by 5-10 euros.

"I also suffered due to the limits when I was at Roma. I don’t think this is fair. We love each other, he knows it. Words are one thing, feelings are another. All I want is justice, but we have no ill feelings towards each other."

