Mourinho: Racism accusations have backfired, Galatasaray don't know my African connections

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho says he is the opposite of racist and that Galatasaray's accusations have backfired.

Galatasaray stated that they would "initiate criminal proceedings" against the legendary manager after claiming he made "racist statements" following the team's 0-0 draw on the 24th of February.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports the 64 year old said these comments will come back to bite the club as they don’t understand his connections with past players.

"They were not clever in the way they attacked me, because they didn't know my past," he says.

"They didn't know my connections with Africa, with African people and African players and African charities.

"So instead of going against me, I think it boomeranged and went against them. Everyone knows who I am as a person. Everybody knows my bad qualities, but that is not one of my bad qualities. Exactly the opposite!

"The most important thing is I know who I am, and the attack accusing racism was a bad choice."

Mourinho has also filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray seeking damages worth 1,907,000 Turkish Lira (£41,000). He thanked former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba for his support throughout the ordeal and every player who has come out to defend him in the aftermath of Galatasaray's allegations.

"I thank the people who didn't have a problem to speak (out), especially my boys, my former players. They were a very important voice," said Mourinho, speaking before Thursday's Europa League last-16 match against Rangers.”

Mourinho was handed a four-match ban - which was later reduced to two matches - by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). It will be interesting to see how the situation pans out now he has submitted his own lawsuit as the two parties continue to clash heads this season.