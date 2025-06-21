Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho meets face-to-face with Tottenham captain Son
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is stepping up their pursuit of Tottenham attacker Heung-min Son.

Son, with just a year to run on his contract, is weighing up his future at Spurs.

And Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has revealed Mourinho and Son have held face-to-face talks a move to Istanbul for the Spurs captain.

Mourinho worked with Son for 18 months, naming him club captain during his time in charge. Son scored 22 league goals in 51 appearances under Mourinho -  and won the Puskas Award during the period.

Fener would be willing to splash out £25m to convince Tottenham to sell this summer.

 

 

