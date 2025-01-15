Fenerbahce chief confirms Newcastle talks "to purchase Kelly"

Fenerbahce vice president Acun Ilicali admits they're in talks to sign Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly moved to Newcastle last summer in a free transfer from Bournemouth, though has struggled for minutes this season.

Thus far, the defender has managed just nine appearances for Newcastle this term.

"We are currently negotiating a purchase of Lloyd Kelly," Ilicali told FutbolArena.

"We are interested in him, and if we can reach an agreement (with Newcastle) we will bring him in."