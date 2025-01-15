Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Arsenal winning race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave

Fenerbahce chief confirms Newcastle talks "to purchase Kelly"

Paul Vegas
Fenerbahce chief confirms Newcastle talks "to purchase Kelly"
Fenerbahce chief confirms Newcastle talks "to purchase Kelly"Action Plus
Fenerbahce vice president Acun Ilicali admits they're in talks to sign Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly moved to Newcastle last summer in a free transfer from Bournemouth, though has struggled for minutes this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thus far, the defender has managed just nine appearances for Newcastle this term.

"We are currently negotiating a purchase of Lloyd Kelly," Ilicali told FutbolArena.

"We are interested in him, and if we can reach an agreement (with Newcastle) we will bring him in."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelly LloydNewcastle UtdFenerbahceBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Karius signs with Schalke
Valencia coach Corberan welcomes new signing Aarons
Newcastle boss Howe praises Dubravka temperament amid Al-Shabab push