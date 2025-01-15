DONE DEAL: Karius signs with Schalke

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has found his next club after an absence from the game.

The 31-year-old had not been able to find a team since the end of last season when leaving Newcastle.

However, he has now signed for German second-tier side Schalke until the end of the season.

"I had very good discussions with the Schalke officials and I'm looking forward to training with the team," Karius said.

"Schalke 04 is a big club with passionate fans, I've always felt that at my games in the arena."

"We didn't want to see any loss of quality in the goalkeeper team," director of professional football Youri Mulder said.

"We managed to do that by signing Loris Karius. He has many years of experience at the top level.

"Loris is fit and can start team training straight away. He is the challenger, with Justin Heekeren as number 1."