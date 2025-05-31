FC Seoul star Lingard: I've been thinking about my future

Jesse Lingard says he's open to anything as his contract with FC Seoul ticks down.

FC Seoul has a 12-month option on the former Manchester United midfielder, who says he's open to anything.

"I've thought about the future quite a bit," said Lingard.

"Not much can happen this season so I just want to concentrate on football. But other possibilities are out there - of course you are going to think about it.

"We are only human. We will see what happens when the window opens."

I've found happiness again

Lingard also said: "At the time I wasn't playing at United, I became stressed because all I wanted to do was play football - and when you become stressed you become distracted," Lingard says.

"I'm out here to find peace. Happiness is peace at the end of the day. If you can find that, it doesn't matter where you are.

"I'm still playing football and I'm enjoying myself. I still have many years of playing football ahead of me - I'm 32 but the stats don't show that I'm 32.

"I can play for a long time. It has 100% been the right choice. It was a fresh start, to get my happiness back playing football, that was the main thing.

"It's been an amazing experience. Different cultures, the people are amazing, the city is amazing.

"I feel I've come on leaps and bounds mentally. I think the move has improved my outlook on life."