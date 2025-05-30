Man United dealt major blow in Jean-Philippe Mateta pursuit

Man United have reportedly been dealt a major blow in the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta due to their lack of Champions League football.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Man United this summer, but their lack of European football could prove to be a significant stumbling block.

Ruben Amorim’s side suffered their worst season in recent memory, losing to Tottenham in the Europa League final and finishing 16th in the Premier League.

Liam Delap had been their priority in their bid to sign a new striker but he now looks destined to join Chelsea instead.

Now, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Mateta may be the next target to reject their advances in favour of Champions League football.

"Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta remains appealing...but he also wants Champions League football.

“United's spending ability might at least be aided by the surprising development that Bruno Fernandes is seriously considering Al-Hilal's offer. In general, in the market, there's a sense of lull before it opens with a burst."