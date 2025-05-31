Georgson leaves Man Utd: Truly special experience

Andreas Georgson has left Manchester United.

The first team coach departs after moving to United a year ago from his head coaching job with Lillestrom.

Georgson said: “It has been a fantastic experience, serving as first-team coach at Manchester United, and I will always be proud of my association with such a great football club.

"This period of my career has now come to an end, as I leave to find a new challenge elsewhere. While excited about the opportunities ahead, I am sad to be leaving so many great colleagues and friends at Carrington, who make Manchester United truly special.

"Even during such a tough season, the professionalism and dedication of the players and staff never wavered, and I know there will be better times ahead. I want to thank Jason (Wilcox), Ruben (Amorim) and Erik (ten hag) for the opportunities they gave me, and wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future.”

Technical director Jason Wilcox said: “Andreas has been a valued member of our men’s first-team coaching set-up over the past year, and we are grateful for his significant contribution.

"He leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the next stage of his career."