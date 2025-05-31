Evans plays final game for Man Utd

Jonny Evans has played his final game for Manchester United.

The veteran defender featured in Friday night's friendy win against Hong Kong.

Evans is now leaving Old Trafford as his contract runs down next month. He is expected to play on next season, with newly-promoted Championship club Wrexham keen.

United manager Ruben Amorim said of the 37 year-old defender: “It's really nice and the level he has in training, you can see the standards in his prime and you understand why they won so many titles.

“With his age, with a lot of problems physically, when he was fit to train, the level was really high.

“You can understand he was a very good player.”