Favre takes aim at Man Utd boss Ten Hag over Sancho management

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is to blame for the difficulties between him and Jadon Sancho.

That is the view of another coach who has worked with Sancho in the past.

Advertisement Advertisement

The English winger was on loan at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season.

But Lucien Favre believes Sancho, who is now back in the United fold, will not get along with Ten Hag.

“Sancho is undoubtedly a top player. I remember when he continued working on the pitch after finishing training sessions at Borussia Dortmund,” Favre told Tuttosport.

“He wanted to improve in everything. Shooting, passing, crosses. It was a pleasure to see him during those extra 20 minutes on the pitch.

“I’ve heard that there have been problems, big problems, between him and Ten Hag. When somebody like Sancho, with his strong commitment, arrives late for training sessions, it means that somebody is not working properly.”